FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORGO. BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

