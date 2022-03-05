FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Up 48.8% in February

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,592 shares of company stock valued at $701,954. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. 18,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $288.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.31.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

