Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Motco increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

