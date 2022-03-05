Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at DA Davidson

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.66.

FNKO stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. Funko has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658 over the last ninety days. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Funko by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Funko by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 102,618 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Funko by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

