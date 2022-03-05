Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.
Shares of FULC opened at $13.03 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.70.
Several brokerages recently commented on FULC. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
