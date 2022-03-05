Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Shares of FULC opened at $13.03 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on FULC. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 39,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 247,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

