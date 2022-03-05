FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

FREY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,100 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $28,398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $26,450,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,410. The firm has a market cap of $980.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

