FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of FREY opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $980.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

