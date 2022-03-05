Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €72.00 ($80.90) price target on the stock.

FMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($68.54) to €57.00 ($64.04) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.19.

Shares of FMS opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

