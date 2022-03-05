Frank Verdecanna Sells 50,000 Shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Stock

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $19.38 on Friday. Mandiant Inc has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MNDT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

