Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 6,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 21,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

