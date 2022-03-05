Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of FWONK opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.