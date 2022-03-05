Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have underperformed the industry in the past three months. It posted sturdy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom line rose year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, a soft outlook for fiscal 2022 hurt investors’ sentiments. For the full fiscal, management expects a sales decline of 4-6% and a comparable sales decrease of 8-10% from the last fiscal year. Occupancy deleverage and supply-chain costs may shrink the gross margin 410-430 basis points. It envisions adjusted earnings per share of $4.25-$4.60 for the fiscal, implying a dip from $7.77 earned last fiscal year. This view indicates a major vendor mix shift. Although it is taking initiatives to navigate the pandemic challenges, it is mindful of the ongoing uncertainties. Higher freight expenses are an added woe.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

