Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £159.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($214.54) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($212.00) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a £170 ($228.10) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($241.51) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £165 ($221.39) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £175 ($234.80) to £140 ($187.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £153.66 ($206.17).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,000 ($107.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 7,982 ($107.10) and a one year high of £196.81 ($264.07). The company’s fifty day moving average price is £108.95 and its 200-day moving average price is £123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

