Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $734.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,009 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,481.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 219,453 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flushing Financial (FFIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.