Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.

NYSE:FLS opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

