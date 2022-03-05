FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.21. 913,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 403,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 469,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 211,238 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 191,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 132,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,133,000.

