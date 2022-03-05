Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Flame Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,544. Flame Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

