Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Short Interest Update

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FLGMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$18.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

