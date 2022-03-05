Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.59.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $4,148,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Five Below by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Five Below by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Five Below by 794.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $8.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.