First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 80,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,013. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

