First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 255,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,032,658 shares.The stock last traded at $22.29 and had previously closed at $22.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

