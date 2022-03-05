First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,811 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.18% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $522,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $30.98 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

