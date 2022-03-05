First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 173.2% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $66.95 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

