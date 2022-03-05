First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $57.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSLR. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of FSLR opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $114,838,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

