First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. HAP Trading LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000.

IYW stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

