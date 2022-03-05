First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,346 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 67.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

NYSE IT opened at $269.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $175.18 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.30 and its 200-day moving average is $309.11.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,481. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

