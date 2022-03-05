First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

