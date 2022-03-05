First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 533 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.33. 4,974,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653,709. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

