First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 247 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,792,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,828. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $116.25 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

