First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 1,208 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.5% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after purchasing an additional 557,059 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,605,000 after purchasing an additional 298,540 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 170,642 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 54,470,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,567,289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.43 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

