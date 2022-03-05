First Citizens Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,275,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 197,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 72,503 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IDV traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 1,328,627 shares of the company traded hands. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.