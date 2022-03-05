Financial Contrast: Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) vs. BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and BB Seguridade Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta 0.34% 0.59% 0.24% BB Seguridade Participações 73.71% 55.20% 34.97%

Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Konica Minolta and BB Seguridade Participações’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $8.12 billion 0.26 -$137.39 million $0.12 69.41 BB Seguridade Participações $996.27 million 8.75 $747.05 million $0.35 12.46

BB Seguridade Participações has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Konica Minolta. BB Seguridade Participações is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konica Minolta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Konica Minolta and BB Seguridade Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 1 0 0 2.00 BB Seguridade Participações 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. BB Seguridade Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Konica Minolta pays out 308.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BB Seguridade Participações pays out 94.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BB Seguridade Participações is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats Konica Minolta on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Konica Minolta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others. The Office Business segment manufactures and sells multi-functional peripherals. The Professional Print Business deals with the manufacture and sale of digital printing systems and related consumables. The Healthcare segment manufactures and sells consumables and equipment for healthcare systems. The Industrial Business segment manufactures and sells electronic materials (TAC films), optical products (pick-up lenses etc.), and measuring instruments for industrial and healthcare applications. The Others segment includes operations covered by its subsidiaries. The company was founded in December 22, 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil.

