Financial Contrast: GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) and Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

GlobeImmune and Athenex are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GlobeImmune and Athenex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A Athenex -124.24% -94.71% -38.05%

GlobeImmune has a beta of -261.94, meaning that its share price is 26,294% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athenex has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GlobeImmune and Athenex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobeImmune 0 0 0 0 N/A Athenex 0 5 1 0 2.17

Athenex has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 568.29%. Given Athenex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athenex is more favorable than GlobeImmune.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GlobeImmune and Athenex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Athenex $144.39 million 0.62 -$146.18 million ($1.46) -0.56

GlobeImmune has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Athenex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Athenex shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of GlobeImmune shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Athenex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Athenex beats GlobeImmune on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlobeImmune Company Profile

GlobeImmune, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on its proprietary Tarmogen platform. The company was founded by Donald Bellgrau, Richard C. Duke, and Alex Franzusoff on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs. The Global Supply Chain Platform segment provides supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for clinical and commercial efforts. The Commercial Platform segment involves the sale and marketing of specialty drugs and market development of proprietary drugs. The company was founded by Lyn M. Dyster and David G. Hangauer in November 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

