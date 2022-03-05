Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36. 302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29.

Get Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.