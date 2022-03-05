Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $302.27

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.27 ($4.06) and traded as low as GBX 275.50 ($3.70). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 275.50 ($3.70), with a volume of 538,486 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 301.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 300.24. The company has a market cap of £864.00 million and a PE ratio of 2.43.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile (LON:FSV)
