Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $264.00

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 264 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.56), with a volume of 1515246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.50 ($3.67).
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.86.
About Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS)
