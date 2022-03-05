Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $264.00

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 264 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.56), with a volume of 1515246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.50 ($3.67).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.86.

About Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

