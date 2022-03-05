FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) to report $31.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the highest is $53.12 million. FibroGen reported sales of $38.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $149.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $222.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $219.83 million, with estimates ranging from $148.70 million to $280.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FibroGen.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FibroGen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,107,000 after buying an additional 400,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
FGEN stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.83.
FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
