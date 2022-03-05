FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Trading Down 9.2%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. 4,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.