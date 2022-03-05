FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.40 Million

Analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) will report sales of $99.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.36 million and the highest is $100.43 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year sales of $354.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.97 million to $355.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $423.70 million, with estimates ranging from $410.65 million to $436.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FG New America Acquisition.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter worth $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OPFI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. 263,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

