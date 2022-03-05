Fate Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.56. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $98.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $259,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.