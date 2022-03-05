FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.36 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 50,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,976. The firm has a market cap of $975.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in FARO Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FARO Technologies by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

