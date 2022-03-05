Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $607.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $625.72 million and the lowest is $591.06 million. Farfetch reported sales of $485.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $62.48.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

