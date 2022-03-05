Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Update

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 937,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN remained flat at $$5.90 during midday trading on Friday. 442,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,823. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 362.50%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.