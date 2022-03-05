Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Falcon Minerals worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 244.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 127,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth $541,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 506,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth $231,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLMN. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $509.62 million, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.50%.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

