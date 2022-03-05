EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

EYPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.11. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $387.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.14.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

