EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
EYPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.11. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $387.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
