Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $86.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $84.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

