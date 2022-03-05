Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gwyn Goodson Mcneal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.89. The stock had a trading volume of 702,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,450. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.91 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

