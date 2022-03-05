Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gwyn Goodson Mcneal also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 25th, Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.89. The stock had a trading volume of 702,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,450. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.91 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.