Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $16.53

Shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $15.83. Expro Group shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 2,270 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

