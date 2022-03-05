Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.27

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

EXFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $39,599,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

