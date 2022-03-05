Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Down 49.6% in February

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the January 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.9 days.

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $31.09. 536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EIFZF shares. TD Securities started coverage on Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

